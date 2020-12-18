Clarksburg man charged in connection with Frederick homicide, deputies search for third suspect

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s office says a Clarksburg man was arrested and charged Tuesday in connection with the September murder of a Frederick man.

The office says Brian Braheem Henry, 27, of Clarksburg is linked to the killing of 19-year-old Jaemari Anderson in the Waterside community of Frederick. Henry was tracked to Montgomery County, and with the help of local police, deputies were able to detain Henry and transport him to Frederick.

The office says they are searching for a third suspect, Daniel Alonzo Flythe, 26, of Silver Spring. Officials say Flythe is a black male with black hair and brown eyes, is six feet tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Henry and Flythe are charged with first- and second-degree murder, assault in the first degree, and other related charges.

One man, Jordan Hooks, 27, of Frederick was charged in connection with the shooting days after the incident.

The office asks anyone who has information related to this case, or knows the location or last location of Flythe, to contact the FCSO lead investigator, Detective Jason Brady, at 301-600-7134.