Claggett’s Mill presentation leaves county requesting more information

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The fate of the Claggett’s Mill Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance (APFO) remains in question for county commissioners.

In late August, county commissioners and the county attorney discussed what to do about the APFO agreement in connection with Claggett’s Mill.

According to the agenda item, Claggett’s Mill entered into an APFO agreement to mitigate school capacity issues. The agreement requires that Claggett’s Mill pay $22,000 per lot.

Stephen Cvijanovich from Fox and Associates reported that there was a decline in value for a number of lots on these homes. The fiscal impact of the dissolution and rescission of the agreement would enable sale and development of the remaining lots in the subdivision that would increase the tax base.

Commissioners decided to hold off on making any decisions before receiving additional information on what the impact would be.