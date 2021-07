Montgomery County, Md. (WDVM) — Right before midnight on Thursday, a driver in Montgomery County side-swiped a fire truck that was already on a highway, responding to a separate incident.

The crash happened on I-270, right by the exit for I-370 in Shady Grove.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue tweeting out that both the firetruck and the vehicle that struck it ended up with minor damage.

The driver of that vehicle was charged with DUI. No injuries were reported.