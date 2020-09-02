Civil Education Fund Created for Frederick County Middle School Students

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Dottye Handley Ewing Civic Education in Middle Schools Fund was created in partnership with The Community Foundation of Frederick County to support annual civic education programs.

The goal of the fund is for students to learn how to be active and involved citizens. The fund is named after Ewing who was an educator and dedicated to making sure democracy continues to be taught. These programs include but are not limited to guest speakers, experiential learning activities, curriculum development, and transportation to legislative and historic sites to learn about and encourage civic engagement.

For additional information about the Community Foundation, visit the community foundation’s website.