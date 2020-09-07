City staff promote mask wearing with “Maskarena” dance

They are challenging other municipalities to join in as well.

TAKOMA PARK, Md (WDVM) – Takoma park officials came up with a twist on a classic dance to promote mask wearing in the community.

They created a video called the Maskarena, featuring city staff, council members, and the city’s mascot Roscoe the chicken, all dancing and raising awareness for the importance of wearing a mask.

City Manager Suzanne Ludlow came up with the idea and said they wanted to find a different way of highlighting mask wearing, while also having some fun along the way

“Many of us are working remotely and so it’s a little hard to have the same working spirit that we normally have as a group of people,” Ludlow said. “We wanted to do something that was kind of a morale boost too.”

City Councilmember Kacy Kostiuk danced in the video, as well as her kids, husband, and mom.

It was a nice chance I thought to also to just spread the word about getting kids to wear masks and that it’s not such a challenge necessarily,” Kostiuk said. “I think it was actually harder to get [my son] to dance than it was to get him to wear a mask.”

Ludlow said they are hoping the “Maskarena” will catch on, and they have challenged other local municipalities like Gaithersburg and Rockville to join in on the fun.