City staff promote mask wearing with “Maskarena” dance

TAKOMA PARK, Md (WDVM) – Takoma park officials came up with a twist on a classic dance to promote mask wearing in the community.
They created a video called the Maskarena, featuring city staff, council members, and the city’s mascot Roscoe the chicken, all dancing and raising awareness for the importance of wearing a mask.
City Manager Suzanne Ludlow came up with the idea and said they wanted to find a different way of highlighting mask wearing, while also having some fun along the way
“Many of us are working remotely and so it’s a little hard to have the same working spirit that we normally have as a group of people,” Ludlow said. “We wanted to do something that was kind of a morale boost too.”
City Councilmember Kacy Kostiuk danced in the video, as well as her kids, husband, and mom.
It was a nice chance I thought to also to just spread the word about getting kids to wear masks and that it’s not such a challenge necessarily,” Kostiuk said. “I think it was actually harder to get [my son] to dance than it was to get him to wear a mask.”
Ludlow said they are hoping the “Maskarena” will catch on, and they have challenged other local municipalities like Gaithersburg and Rockville to join in on the fun.
