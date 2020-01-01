City square packed for 2020 Krumpe’s Donut Drop

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The doughnut dropped and fireworks lit up the night sky as 2019 comes full circle for Hagerstown residents with the annual Krumpe’s Donut Drop.

“It’s probably a record crowd tonight,” said Hagerstown Mayor Bob Bruchey. “You know, the weather is cooperating. Plenty of doughnuts, plenty of free coffee.”

Presented by Middletown Valley Bank and in partnership between the Maryland Theatre and Krumpe’s Donuts, the celebrations included crafts and games for children, live music from a local band, as well as free doughnuts.

While the event wrapped up 2019, it’s 2020 that people are looking forward to.

“I think 2019 ended up being a pretty good year for us, we’ve seen some good growth,” said Bruchey, “Looking for a lot more in 2020. A lot of things on our plate right now.”

