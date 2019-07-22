City recovers from downed trees and power lines

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Last night’s gusty winds toppled trees and power lines throughout Frederick and efforts to clean up the wreckage continued Monday.

Mother Nature left 6,000 Potomac Edison customers without power and at least 18 major roadways closed Sunday evening.

Crews from the Department of Public Works and the power company worked around the clock to clear the roads of debris and to restore power.

On Monday, all major roadways were opened but work continued on impacted power lines.

“We have about 175 customers still without power in the Frederick area. We estimate the remaining customers may be restored to power by about 11 p.m. tonight,” explained spokesperson for Potomac Edison, Aaron Ruegg.

The power company reminds you to keep at least 30 feet away from any downed wires because though they might not be sparking, it could still be live.