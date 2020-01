HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Hagerstown is proposing to annex about 100 acres of land that sits along Interstate 81 by the Halfway Boulevard interchange.

According to the city, the properties in question are transportation right-of-ways that are owned by the State Highway Administration, CSX and Washington County.

Being as the properties are a part of the highway interchange, they have no buildings or residents — and are not being served by city water and wastewater.