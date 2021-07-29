City officials urge residents to join Community Clean-Up Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Officials are calling the community to action to come together on Community Clean-Up Day and work towards a solution to trash around the city.

“We did a community survey earlier in the year and one of the issues that were identified through the survey. when we hear our citizens loud and clear is that they were concerned about trash and we have 45,000 people in 12 square miles in Hagerstown, so of course trash is going to be an issue,” said Emily Keller, Mayor of the city of Hagerstown.

Community Clean-Up Day is another way to make sure that residents of the city are somewhat satisfied.

“We have receptacles all over the city that our public works department takes care of. We do provide trash pickup as well, so we’re looking at ways we can get creative in the city too,” said Mayor Keller.

The day allows people to go out into their community, pick up trash, and it could bring back some community pride and pride in ownership, according to Mayor Keller.

“It is a problem but I don’t think it’s unique to Hagerstown at all,” said Mayor Keller.

Community Clean-Up Day is set to take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 7. Residents are encouraged to join.