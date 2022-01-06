City of Takoma Park carries out vaccine mandate for all employees

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Takoma Park is now requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated, and they only have a month to get it done.

The new COVID-19 vaccination policy will require employees to be fully vaccinated. This includes city employees, independent contractors, interns, and even temporary workers.

The city’s website states employees have to be fully vaccinated by February 9th. Accommodations against vaccines will be accepted.

The city will allow employees to take four hours off of work to get their vaccination or booster and two days of sick leave in case there are any symptoms from the shots.