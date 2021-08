HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Hagerstown is planning improvements to Wheaton Park.

Possible options to improve the park will be presented at a public meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m., and the city of Hagerstown wants to hear from the community.

City council members will hear suggestions from the community during that meeting on what they would like to see improved.

Additions to the park will include but are not limited to improvements on the two basketball courts along with other changes.