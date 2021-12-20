City of Hagerstown to look for new locations for historic city farmer’s market

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — Big changes are coming to 25 West Church Street’s Historic City Farmer’s Market.

The building is currently under contract with David Blackmon, of Marketplace, LLC, who is purchasing the property for $1 and the accompanying parking lot for $400,000 over 5 years.

The city is exploring options going forward for a new location of the city market being around downtown and around the city.

“It’s a period of change. The city’s farmer’s market has been operating since 1791. We have council and city staff currently exploring options for the continuation of a market. It’s probably going to be a new format, likely, an outdoor market going forward,” said Doug Reaser, business development specialist for the city of Hagerstown.

David Blackmon and his son are looking to utilize the property to bring about a new brewpub and a distillery and cidery. The current purchase agreement can be closed on April 1st or sooner.