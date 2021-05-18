City of Hagerstown seeks sculpturist for Hagerstown Cultural Trail

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Hagerstown is partnering with the Washington County Arts Council to find an artist to build a permanent aerial sculpture as part of the second phase of the Hagerstown Cultural Trail.

The artist or artist group would get up to $50,000 to complete the sculpture. The City is looking for someone who lives or works within 75 miles of Hagerstown and can start the project around October and dedicate it by April of 2022.

The sculpture will be permanent and must be created with durable materials. The city also wants the sculpture to appeal to visitors of all ages.

The deadline to send in a submission is June 25 at 5 p.m.