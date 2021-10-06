City of Hagerstown Provides Guidance Statement Regarding Trick-or-Treat

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — At Tuesday’s Mayor & City Council work session, City Administrator Scott Nicewarner announced this year’s guidance for Halloween.

“It is suggested that families Trick-or-Treat this year on Sunday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to give your friends, motorists, and police an idea of when to expect pedestrians and visitors at their door. Participation and scheduling is entirely up to each family. Since Trick-or-Treat will not be scheduled by the City, the City would not reschedule or suggest a “rain date” in the event of inclement weather or because of this year’s health crisis. Moreover, it is perfectly acceptable for folks to opt out and not participate. We ask that each family determine what is best for them,” said Nicewarner.

By “suggesting” City residents trick-or-treat on October 31 from 6-8 p.m., the goal is to increase everyone’s awareness that activity in, on, and around streets in Hagerstown’s neighborhoods will likely increase drastically on that date and during that time frame.

The memo from which Nicewarner read also reiterates that trick-or-treat is not a “city-sponsored event.” While the City’s main concern is ensuring the safety of those who choose to participate, it does not have jurisdiction over the event as a whole. As such, as the memo spells out, “whether it rains, snows, sleets, or hails, the City will not be responsible for cancellation or rescheduling of the event.”

For those interested in an alternative or supplement to the traditional, the City’s Parks & Recreation Department and Manning Media Inc. are holding a drive-through trick-or-treat event on Thursday, Oct. 28 at Fairgrounds Park.