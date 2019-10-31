City of Hagerstown postpones trick-or-treating

City residents will be able to collect treats on Friday, Nov. 1

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Hagerstown postponed Halloween trick-or-treating, rescheduled for Friday, November 1 from 6-8 p.m.

According to the City, it’s due to “unfavorable” weather forecast. WDVM Meteorologist Adam Rutt said there’s an “Enhanced Risk” for severe thunderstorms in place throughout the region Thursday evening.

If you’re looking for a spooky fun time indoors on Halloween night, try visiting Savannah’s House of Horrors — a local haunted house at 13621 Donnybrook Drive in Hagerstown. The attraction will be open from 6-9 p.m.

For more details on WDVM’s Halloween forecast, click here. Stay ahead of any storms by downloading the WDVM Weather app for live alerts and notifications.