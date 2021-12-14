City of Hagerstown looking to renew traffic camera contracts, as cameras seem to have a positive effect on road safety

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Drivers in the city of Hagerstown, Maryland may have mentally marked where the city’s red light and speed cameras are located. Within the next month, the city may renew contracts that keep those cameras running.

The speed cameras were implemented in 2012 and can be found around schools, such as Bester Elementary or North Hagerstown High. According to the Hagerstown chief of police, those cameras have had a sizable effect on the way people drive in those areas, slowing drivers down in places where children are present.

Although the red light cameras have been in place for nearly five years, Police Chief Paul Kifer said Tuesday that it is still too early to determine their impact on traffic. However, the city is still looking to expand beyond the two cameras it currently has.

Drivers likely will not see those cameras in the near future, as Kifer said the city is seeing some pushback on the plans.

“There’s been a little bit of a hiccup with the state on getting some locations we wanted on Dual Highway that we really are concerned about,” said Kifer. “The state has kind of held of us up on those, not approving those locations for us for multiple lanes.”

Kifer said that while the city is looking into increasing the number of cameras, it is not looking to use this program as a significant revenue source for the area.