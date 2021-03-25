City of Hagerstown hosts socially-distanced drive-thru egg hunt for community

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Hagerstown hosted its first-ever drive-thru egg hunt on Thursday, complete with an Easter bunny.

Residents paid $5 per car for a chance to make their way through the park, allowing their kids to spot the colorful eggs scattered around the grass. Vendors passed out candy and goodies, and live performers put on a roadside show.

“We were approached by our radio partner, 106.9 The Eagle, with an idea to do a drive-thru egg hunt at Fairgrounds Park. We thought it was such a great idea because it keeps people safe in their cars and it gets the kids out to do something safe for the holiday,” said Amy Riley, recreation coordinator of the City of Hagerstown Parks & Rec.

The pandemic hit not long before Easter 2020, forcing many families to completely cancel their plans for the holiday. So this year, they were looking for new ways to celebrate.

“We were able to get out of the house, so that’s always a plus. [My son Jacob] loves to find Easter eggs, so he’s excited for that. And to see the Easter bunny, of course,” said Cheryl Guynes, Hagerstown resident.

The egg hunt was not the city’s first attempt at a safe, socially-distanced community event. After a year of pandemic, officials have had experience with getting creative and used everything they learned from hosting a similar drive-thru event for Halloween.

“We were trying to find a way for kids to safely trick-or-treat back in October,” said Riley. “So the idea came from our media partner, and they said, ‘Let’s have a drive-thru trick-or-treat.’ It was just as easy as coordinating as many vendors as possible to hand out candy.”

Proceeds from the ticket sales and sponsorships will be donated to the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life.

To stay up to date on future events by the Parks & Recreation Department, go here.