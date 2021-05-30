City of Hagerstown commemorates Memorial Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Members of Hagerstown City Council and veterans organizations gathered in downtown Hagerstown to commemorate Memorial Day.

Community members and veterans organizations laid wreaths in front of the Washington County Circuit Courthouse to honour members who have died while serving their country.

Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller said she was honoured to open and then attend the service and wished others would have done the same.

“Well, freedom isn’t free and I think we are blessed in the United States to see that every day, we’re very lucky to live in this country. So it’s always an honour to see our veterans and to remember those that we’ve lost fighting for that freedom,” Mayor Keller said. “This day, Memorial Day, is so important to our country, and it’s an honour to be able to be here and have some people gather. I wish more people would attend events like this.”

Following the memorial service downtown, members of City Council, including Mayor Keller, laid wreaths at memorial monuments across the city along Memorial Boulevard and near the entrance to Rose Hill Cemetery, the Vietnam War Veterans Monument on South Walnut Street near City Park, the Medal of Honor Triangle on Jonathan Street, and the Korean War Veterans Memorial along Potomac Avenue at the Mealey Parkway traffic island.