City of Hagerstown accepting event sponsorship applications through December 15

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Hagerstown has opened sponsorship applications for events taking place between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.

The sponsorship program exists to provide support for events deemed to have a “positive impact” on the city. According to the city government, in order to be approved for sponsorship, events and organizers must meet the following criteria:

Organization’s demonstrated need;

Potential of the event to improve the quality of life for Hagerstown residents;

Potential for the event to bring people downtown;

Organization’s capacity for promoting event;

Economic impact and opportunity for downtown businesses.

While events are required to meet the criteria in order to be considered, submissions are not guaranteed to be granted sponsorships. Accepted organizers are also required to fill out a report form within 60 days of their event, or risk not being sponsored again in the future.

Applications are due by Dec. 15. For more information, call 301-739-8577, ext. 116.