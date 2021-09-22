City of Gaithersburg seeks public input on area improvement

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Gaithersburg is working to improve the area and they want the public to give feedback on what the city should prioritize to fulfill the needs of the community.

The Mayor and City Council are seeking public input via an online survey, on what services are vital to residents and how they should prioritize Federal Pandemic Aid and Recovery Funds.

The city’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget process is in effect and officials want to know what residents who like their funding to go towards.

According to the city, an eight-question survey is available in both English and Spanish from a link on the City’s website through midnight on October 17.

It is important for residents to give their feedback, especially before municipal elections, so city officials can lead Gaithersburg to success and give residents what they need to prosper.

“We always begin the City’s budget process by seeking our community’s feedback on how they think their tax dollars would best be spent,” said City Manager Tanisha Briley. “This is arguably the most important part of the process as it provides an opportunity for all of Gaithersburg to let us know how we should prioritize budget dollars. Please take the time to let us know what is important to you.”

Survey results will be presented to the Mayor and City Council on Monday, November 22, 2021.