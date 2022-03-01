GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — On Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Friends of Wells/Robertson House, Inc., a nonprofit organization that supports the operations of the City of Gaithersburg’s Homeless Services Division, will have a fundraising auction at the Activity Center in Bohrer Park. The Activity Center is located next to Gaithersburg High School at 506 S. Frederick Avenue.

According to the city, Capitol Antiques and Collectables is arranging the silent auction. It will include paintings, statues and carvings, collectibles, and more.

Visitors can register upon arrival and will be assigned a number to use to bid on the auction items. Cash, credit cards and checks are accepted.

For more information on the auction, e-mail auctionsbycap@yahoo.com or call 202-677-9967.

The city says masks are required for all city facilities. The ask residents who are attending to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Residents can check on status changes and stay up to date on the City’s website at www.gaithersburgmd.gov.