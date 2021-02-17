City of Frederick reminds residents to remove cars from snow emergency routes ahead of winter weather

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In preparation for the upcoming snow storm, the City of Frederick’s public works department is reminding residents of what to do so winter weather city operations can go smoothly.

A specific concern of the city is for residents to make sure the are abiding by car removal instructions so road crews can safely clear the streets. Failure to remove vehicles in the designated time frame will result in the car being towed at the owner’s expense.

Snow emergency routes remain the top priority so any cars who remain on these roads can set back the plowing of secondary and neighborhood routes.

Tracy Coleman, deputy director Department of Public Works, said, “I think patience is probably the biggest thing that we asked from our residents, you know if they can move their vehicles off of a public street, we very much appreciate that.”

You can also follow the city’s snow removal process on their app that shows where they have salted, plowed, and which road are snow emergency routes. Residents can also call their snow line at 301-600-SNOW to see what phase of snow removal the city is in.