City of Frederick releases report on sexual misconduct allegations against Alderman Roger Wilson

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After months of investigation, the Board of Alderman released the report to the public of sexual misconduct allegations against Alderman Roger Wilson.

The Board of Alderman voted 4-0 with one abstention, who was Alderman Wilson, to release the investigation report following a closed door meeting.

The investigation concluded that “Mr. Wilson’s conduct does not constitute legally actionable sexual harassment under state or federal law.” Wilson says he feels vindicated.

Wilson said, “I want you to know and I want the public to know that I have never committed sexual harassment, and it was proven by this independent investigator.”

The report included the interviews of eight women with six of whom alleged that they had been subjected to unwelcome sexual advances. Two of those complaints were from events that allegedly happened while Wilson was an Alderman for the City of Frederick.

The investigation also looked into Aderman Ben MacShane’s role in making the allegations public on social media, but found that his first amendment rights protected his actions. Following MacShane making the allegations public, Mayor O’Connor also released a statement condemning the alleged behavior.

Wilson is continuing his campaign for Mayor in the upcoming election and is running against O’Connor. We reached out to both Mayor O’Connor and all members of the Board of Alderman, but no comment was received.