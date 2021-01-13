City of Frederick recieves $1.5 million in aid from FEMA

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick will receive $1.5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, in order to strengthen the city’s flood prevention infrastructure.

The funding will go towards repairs to Stormwater Pump Station #3 which is a critical part of Frederick’s storm water management system. The failure of the Pump Station #3 threatens nearly $2.2 million dollars in property damage, and 13 properties with a value of $8.7 million dollars. It’s funding that officials say is necessary.

“Over the past two years, I’ve heard from city residents and elected officials that Frederick’s flood prevention infrastructure is in desperate need of repair, putting homes, businesses, and lives at risk,” said Rep. David Trone. “This much-needed funding is a huge victory and will help us build a safer Frederick.”