FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick continues to see low COVID-19 cases in the area. They are doing so well that the CDC changed their status to “low community transmission”.

As a result, the City lifted mask requirements for City buildings.

City employees and other residents don’t have to wear Masks unless they are in COVID-19 isolation or quarantine protocol.

The city also announced they will double the occupancy allowed for Mayor and the Board Public Hearings to 50 residents.

The City will continue to utilize the online sign up sheet to manage attendance.