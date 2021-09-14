City of Frederick hosts primary elections

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Trinity School Voting Center on New Design Road hosted in person voting for Frederick residents.

Residents lined up to cast their votes for the Board of Alderman and the next Mayor of Frederick.

Nine people ran for the Board of Alderman. Seven candidates were democrats and two were republicans. Six people ran for mayor, with four being democrat and two republican.

Alderman candidates were: Donna Kuzemchak (D), Ben MacShane (D), Katie Nash (D), Kelly Russell (D), Derek Shackelford (D), Chris Sparks (D), Robert Van Rens (D), Robert A. Fischer (R) and Michelle Shay (R)

Mayor candidates were: Jennifer P. Dougherty (D), John Funderburk (D), Michael C. O’Connor (D), Roger Wilson (D), Steve Garrahy (R) and Steven Hammrick (R).

According to the city:

Tuesday, 9/14 Evening: Results of In-Person Early Voting and Day-Of Voting will be posted

Thursday, 9/16 Evening: Results of Mail-In and Dropbox ballots will be posted (Day 1 of Canvassing) | Canvassing will be streamed on CH 99 and the City’s YouTube Channel.

Friday, 9/17 Evening: Results of Mail-In and Dropbox ballots will be posted (Day 2 of Canvassing ) | Canvassing will be streamed on CH 99 and the City’s YouTube Channel. If needed, vote canvassing for Mail-In and Dropbox ballots will continue on Sat, 9/18 and Mon, 9/20.

The election will be certified at 9 AM on Tuesday, 9/21. This event will be streamed on CH 99 and the City’s YouTube Channel.

Residents told WDVM 25 that they hope change will come to the City of Frederick. Many expressed they would like to see a change in minimum wages, diversity initiatives, and immigration reform.