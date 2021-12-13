City of Frederick hosts legislative meeting about climate solutions

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– It’s a hot topic that almost everyone is talking about, climate change.



During a legislative priority meeting with members of the City of Frederick along with members of the Frederick County delegation, they discussed their plans for the future.

By the year 2030, the city would like to be 40-50 percent carbon neutral.

During the meeting, they say that they will agree with the plan that the county plans to incorporate. One of the things that they are thinking about doing to get rid of is the use of plastic bags.

“Ongoing efforts to green our buildings and so he had some ideas for that as well that we should be supporting,” Katie Nash, the newest member of the Board of Alderman said.