City of Frederick extends outdoor dining

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Outdoor dining is here to stay in the city of Frederick as the board of aldermen approved ordinances to extend the program past its original date of October 31.

The decision was made Thursday evening as the board unanimously approved three pieces of legislation.

Two are related to restaurants serving outdoor meals on private and public property during the winter months, while the third relates concerns food trucks being allowed to operate in non-residential areas.

City Director of Economic Development Richard Griffin said the proposal came after receiving an outpouring of public support for the restaurant community.

“Providing them with safe opportunity to generate revenue outside along with curbside pickup is essential to trying to keep that industry alive through the winter,” Griffin said.

The extended program is set to expire on October 31, 2021, or 30 days after the governor lifts his state of emergency – whichever comes first.