FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Mayor Michael O’Connor announced the end of the state of emergency in Frederick on Friday.

“At the City of Frederick, we reacted as quickly as we could to implement operational changes, including teleworking, and policies that could best ensure the safety and wellbeing of our employees, while allowing us to continue service delivery across all departments,” the mayor said.

“Today, I am announcing the formal end of the City’s State of Emergency,” he concluded.

The end of the State of Emergency in the city means the extension of city permits, bills, licensures and citations will end after 30 days. Water and sewer bills received after Friday will be due on the day printed on the bill. Any bills received prior to Friday will be due on May 15, and all bills that are still unpaid after the due date will be subject to interest and shutoffs according to the city code.

O’Connor said the city resident with outstanding water balances should contact the city finance department to address the charges, any unpaid parking tickets will also come due 30 days after the end of the State of Emergency.

“As we saw our residents, businesses, and nonprofit partners struggle to survive the pandemic, we offered assistance in the form of grants, bill payment moratoriums, and flexible operational opportunities, such as pop-up dining, to help sustain them,” O’Connor said.

The city ordinance that prohibits the increase of the rent remains in effect until August 2nd, 2022. Extensions of expirations for some development permits will end in August.

O’Connor urges residents to be vigilant about the pandemic, follow CDC and local health department guideline, stay up to date with vaccines and boosters as well as mask recommendations and take precautions if experiencing COVID symptoms.