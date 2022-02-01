City of Frederick creates pop up dining advisory committee

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Frederick received multiple mixed emotions regarding pop-up outdoor dining.

Many residents enjoyed the idea of having a safe outdoor place to eat, but others believed the dining program interfered with other city amenities.

In a press release, the city stated, “In light of growing public trends in Frederick toward outdoor “al fresco” dining coupled with the pressures of the continuing COVID pandemic, Mayor O’Connor has appointed a 17-member Ad-Hoc Advisory Committee to evaluate staff recommendations for Pop-Up Dining. The Committee will meet online virtually four times over the next two months to discuss and provide feedback on staff recommendations for a balanced Pop-Up Dining Program.”

The city says the committee will be made up of

4 City Residents (2 Downtown + 2 Outside of Downtown)

4 Retailers (2 Downtown + 2 Outside of Downtown)

4 Restaurants (2 Downtown + 2 Outside of Downtown)

4 Business Representatives (2 Downtown + 2 Outside of Downtown)

1 Food Truck Operator

3 Ex-Officio Non-Voting Non-Profits (Golden Mile Alliance, East Frederick Rising, and Downtown Frederick Partnership)

City Staff Representing DED, Legal, Police, Engineering, Planning, & Mayor’s Office

