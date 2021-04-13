City of Frederick checks on businesses impacted by Fort Detrick shooting

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A week after 38-year-old Navy medic Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet shot two people at Fort Detrick, City of Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor and Richard Griffin visited businesses that were impacted by the tragic event.

The purpose of the visit was to talk with business leaders and employees about best business practices and resiliency so the community can be prepared and know how to respond during times of fear and uncertainty.

Richard Griffin, Director of Economic Development said their message is “you plan for the worst and hope for the best.”

“It underscores the importance of preparation so that if something does happen, whether that’s natural or manmade or whatever problems in the world, the businesses have a plan,” Griffin said.