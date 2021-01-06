City of Frederick asks community to share feedback on Chief finalists

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The search for the next City of Frederick Police Chief continues, and now Mayor O’Connor is asking for the community’s feedback based on the finalists’ forum.

Jason Lando and Cleveland Spurill are the two finalists for Chief of Police in the City of Frederick. The two candidates recently discussed their views of policing and answered questions the community submitted. This forum was the first opportunity for community members to directly hear from both candidates.

The City will be collecting feedback on the candidates until noon on Thursday, January 7th. To share any concerns or questions, click here.