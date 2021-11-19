City of Frederick announced more ways to help small businesses

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday, November 18, 2021, the mayor and city council passed a resolution adopting a change in the purchasing policy of the city of Fredrick.

These changes include the establishment of a goals-based Minority and Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) program and a Small Business Reserve program.

The city said:

The MWBE program, managed by the City’s Equity Program Administrator, in partnership with the Department of Budget and Purchasing, will support the City’s desire to strengthen its policies related to minority and women-owned business participation in City procurement. A set of annual aspirational goals for MWBE participation in City contracts will serve as the benchmark against which to measure the overall effectiveness of the MWBE Program in increasing MWBE participation in City procurement.

“This policy, and the work to get here, is the result of the dedication and persistence of many,” shared Mayor Michael O’Connor. “This is the beginning, not the end of the City’s commitment to continue to evaluate what we have done, to make adjustments where necessary, and to ensure that the City, in all that it does, works for everyone in our community with equal opportunity.”

This initiative works to help disadvantaged businesses participate in city procurement.

In a press release the city announced, the Small Business Reserve program is intended to increase opportunities for small businesses to perform as prime contractors on City projects, growing capacity and gaining valuable experience. This program sets aside procurement contracts in construction valued less than $ 250,000 and procurement contracts in professional services or other services valued more than $10,000 for bid and award only to certified Small Business Enterprises.

View more information here: website