City council turns down offers to close railway crossing

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown City Council shot down offers from CSX and the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) in regards to closing the rail crossing at Summit Avenue near City Park.

In October, CSX offered an incentive of $20,000 and MDOT offered $7,500 to shut down the rail crossing. According to the offers, both organizations believe there is a safety concern of having three rail crossings in close proximity of one another.

This recommendation follows the MDOT’s project to improve the Virginia Avenue and Walnut Street crossings.

“Because they are making improvements to both Walnut and to Virginia Avenue,” said Rodney Tissue, director of Parks and Engineering, “they came to us and said the third crossing is in very close proximity — we would like to see it closed because there is no need to have three crossings — in their opinion — in that location.”

City staff felt there was insufficient incentive to close the crossing.