HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The holiday season in Hagerstown can’t officially begin without the annual City Center Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Cold weather didn’t keep people away from the square to eat great food, sip hot chocolate and take pictures with Santa. The big tree sits tall on the corner of East Washington and North Potomac Street. It showcases large painted decorations that you can see from miles away. City officials say they do these things within the city to keep the community engaged and close.

“I’m thankful for all the people out there that protect us, fire, police officers our U.S. personnel overseas and for everyone who goes out every single day. Lets spread cheer,” Bob Bruchey said, the mayor of Hagerstown. The tree will stay up through December.