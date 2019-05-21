Citizens Above Partisanship discuss race and diversity issues in Washington County Video

HAGERSTOWN, Md. -

Joseph Jefferson is 54-years-old and has spent the majority of his life in Washington County. He believes there's a lack of diversity in the county.



"The bulk of diversity is within the city, and so, therefore, there are pockets of diversity throughout the county, but the vast majority of that is within the city," said Jefferson.

On Monday, the Citizens Above Partisanship Political Action Committee held a dialogue with Jefferson to discuss the issue firsthand. Jefferson believes to some degree some people are comfortable with the way things are and sometimes overlook the marginalization of people of color.



"We are willing to drive past the accident than we are to stop, pull on the side of the road and help somebody out, especially if the person that's being helped out doesn't look like us," said Jefferson.

During the forum Jefferson discussed his treatment by the Hagerstown-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau in reference to the USA Cycling Amateur National Championships.

In 2018, Jefferson was the director of local operations and was paid $12,000. That wasn't the case in 2019.

Jefferson also happened to be the only person of color with the event. He doesn't believe what happened to him had anything to do with race, but believes it's easier to overlook the way he was treated because he is a person of color.