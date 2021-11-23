Citizen reformers want politics taken out of redistricting process

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland General Assembly is meeting next month to draw its congressional and legislative districts for the next decade.

Some citizen activists want the politics taken out of the process. The grassroots group, RepresentUs, cites a study by Princeton University which shows gerrymandering is guiding much of the process in Annapolis. They want reform so that the new lines are non-partisan and not driven by collecting more political power.

“The State of Maryland could follow the example set by Senator Joe Manchin (D -West Virginia) who has introduced the Freedom to Vote Act, which would finally outlaw partisan gerrymandering; so no matter what state you’re in, you can rest assured that your congressional maps will be drawn fairly and in the interest of the people, not the politicians,” Erin Lehman with RepresentUs said.

Governor Hogan has vowed to veto the partisan map. He is opting for one presented by an independent citizens commission.