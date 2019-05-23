Citibank to not renew lease on Hagerstown corporate center Video

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Employees working at Citibank's Hagerstown campus will relocate by the end of the year.

According to Citi, the facility's size exceeded the company's current business needs. So the bank decided not to renew its lease which is expiring at the end of 2019. A spokesperson for the company says they expect to transition a majority of the workers at their Hagerstown location into a work-from-home position.

"The decision enables us to streamline our real estate footprint while sustaining our presence and community commitment and providing opportunities to work from home," Drew Benson, public affairs for Citi.

Benson also said that Citi is exploring smaller locations in the area.

