Churches see a decline in in-person attendance

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A research firm that studies faith in the U.S., Barna Research, said that in-person church attendance is roughly 30 to 50%, lower than it was before the pandemic.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, people were very reticent to come out to church,” said Collin Poston, Father at St. Anthony Shrine.

Pastor Collin said the online church livestreams they started have been successful.

“I think over time, more people want to get back in church again, which is a good thing, but then with the different variants coming out, there are still people that have hesitancies,” said Pastor Collin.

Church attendance at this parish is less than it was before the pandemic.

“I think most of the churches, not only the Catholic church but other Christian churches and synagogues, have adapted to this pretty well,” said Pastor Collin.

Collin says his parish has inherited new families and attendance is slowly growing.