Church pastor arrested on rape and assault charges in Takoma Park

Police believe there could be more victims; anyone with information is asked to contact Takoma Park Police

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A pastor in Takoma Park was arrested on rape charges after shocking allegations from his church members.

Police say 37-year-old Erick Odir Vidal Fuentes is facing multiple counts, including 2nd-degree rape, 4th-degree sex offense and 2nd-degree assault. Fuentes is a pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal El Fin Viene Church on the 7500 block of New Hampshire Ave. Two female victims reported the offenses which took place inside of the church.

Takoma Park Police is handling the investigation, and now they believe there may be more victims. Fuentes is being held without bond. Takoma Park Police Department Detective, Charles Earle said, “If anyone was ever victimized by this person, or at that church, we want them to come forward and meet with us. We’d like to talk to them and hear their side of the story.”

Takoma Park is also a sanctuary city, and authorities are asking victims to come forward regardless of immigration status.

Anyone who believes that they are or were a victim, or has information regarding the sexual assaults, please contact Det. Charles Earle at 240-298-5500. If you only speak Spanish, please contact our victim/witness coordinator, Claudia Tolson, at 240-610-8284.