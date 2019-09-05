Church in Hagerstown hosts its first-ever job fair

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A church in Hagerstown hosted its first-ever job fair.

The Broadfording Church of the Brethren Fellowship was joined by 20 local businesses Thursday morning. People walked from table to table and spoke to job coaches about career opportunities. Church officials say they want to start doing this annually to help the community. They say a big part of this event’s purpose is to help people feel more comfortable and confident in their job searches.

“Our goal is to let people know we love and care for them and we’re not just about getting people in the pews but we’re about letting people know that we really do care, and I think this is an environment where people might be comfortable and be able to find something when they might not be able to,” Doug Diamond said, the pastor for the church. The pastor also says the church will be hosting more events for the community in the next few months.