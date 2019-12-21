Christmas tree sales support Boy Scouting in Hagerstown region

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Since the early ’90s Scott Paddack has had brisk business of Christmas tree sales on the parking lot of the Wal Mart at Garland Groh Boulevard in Hagerstown, Maryland. But the real winners from all the holiday sales are all the Boy Scout troops in the region.

Paddack has dedicated his life to the scouting programs and most of the money collected for from the tree sales is for a summer camping program considered to be first-rate.

Part of the charm Paddack brings to the Christmas tree merchandising is his signature Santa Claus beard. It is considered to be as authentic as if it was straight from the North Pole sleigh shed.

Along with proceeds dedicated to scouting, Paddack throws a Christmas party every season for underprivileged children in Hagerstown.