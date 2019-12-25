Christmas street-side buffet feeds hungry in downtown Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — For those in the downtown Hagerstown community who may have had to celebrate Christmas with little or nothing in their pantry, some local small businesses opened a buffet table outside Carmen’s Corner Store on Antietam Street to provide a holiday meal.

Alitmont Mark Wilks volunteered with MyTech Computer Repair to serve hearty plates of fried chicken, green beans and Santa cookies to neighbors who strolled over to the serving table by late Wednesday morning.

“I have no family here and really nothing to eat,” said Gerald Hedges, “so this is pretty special for me.”

Wilks explained “there’s room enough for everyone in Hagerstown to complement the work of the many charitable organizations who serve the community.”

Even Hagerstown City Councilwoman Emily Keller brought her family to help at the serving table.

“No one should go hungry, especially at Christmas,” said Keller.