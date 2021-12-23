Christmas bicycles may just be a little more expensive this year

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Every Christmas, bicycles are a popular gift around the tree.

This season, getting that bike may be a challenge. During the pandemic, so many households had cabin fever and the demand for bikes skyrocketed; now there are supply chain issues. A local retailer says that if you want Santa to deliver that special bike, this may not be the right time to be very particular about that certain model you had in mind.

“Like everything, across the board, anything outdoors as you see when you go into stores, you see the prices going up and with shipping, I know this year, our overall shipping amount is up by four to five times what it was the previous years,” said Sean Guy with Hub City Cycles.

The average selling price of a new bicycle in the U.S. this fall was up 28 percent compared to last year and more than 50 percent over the price two years ago.