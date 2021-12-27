Christmas at the Roundhouse returns

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Even though Christmas has come and gone, there are still local holiday events for you and your family to enjoy.

Christmas at the Roundhouse has returned and it is open at the Hagerstown Roundhouse Museum until Dec. 30.

“Its been a labor of love and one of the things that I wanted to do was create something that I remembered from my childhood seeing displays in the department store windows,” said Walter Jackson, president of the Hagerstown Roundhouse Museum.

Some of the features include the trains of Christmas, polar express, Midwood junction display, O and HO scale trains, kids trains, railroad artifacts, and the gift shop.