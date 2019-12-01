Live Now
Tracking wintry weather overnight Saturday into Sunday morning

Christkindl Markt comes back to Hagerstown

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The third annual Christkindl Markt was back in Hagerstown over the weekend.

There were over 20 vendors selling handcrafted goods, food and more. Officials from the event say Hagerstown is a German heritage city so they like to bring as many German traditions to town as they can. Founding committee members say the market is so popular, that this year they decided to expand the event to two days instead of one.

“This has actually has been around since the 12th century in Germany. They are really old, its always been local markets. We have local crafters and food vendors selling their wares. Some of them are German and some of them are locals,” Monika Wertman said, a founding committee member. Wertman also says this event also ties in with small business Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories