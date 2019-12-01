Christkindl Markt comes back to Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The third annual Christkindl Markt was back in Hagerstown over the weekend.

There were over 20 vendors selling handcrafted goods, food and more. Officials from the event say Hagerstown is a German heritage city so they like to bring as many German traditions to town as they can. Founding committee members say the market is so popular, that this year they decided to expand the event to two days instead of one.

“This has actually has been around since the 12th century in Germany. They are really old, its always been local markets. We have local crafters and food vendors selling their wares. Some of them are German and some of them are locals,” Monika Wertman said, a founding committee member. Wertman also says this event also ties in with small business Saturday.