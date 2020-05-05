Christine Hurley named Washington County Teacher of the Year

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Library Media Specialist at Springfield Middle School Christine Hurley was commemorated Friday night as Washington County’s Teacher of the Year.

She received $6,000 from Washington County Public Schools to support her classroom along with other packages from local businesses.

Hurley said she was honored by the title and says technology in the classroom is important to educate children during the current pandemic.

“So now more than ever we can see the need that we have as a society for literacy,” said Hurley. “This COVID-19 crisis has made it crystal clear how truly important libraries and media literacy are for our students and their families. Providing 24/7 access to quality reading material is critical to helping our students be successful in this distance learning environment.”

Hurley said her job is more than just being a librarian, but it’s working with teachers and students alike to teach media and tech literacy.

Hurley is in her 16th year with Washington County Public Schools and this is her third nomination for Teacher of the Year.

Hurley will now join a cohort of teachers from 23 other school districts in the state to be considered for the title of Maryland Teacher of the Year, set to be announced some time this fall.