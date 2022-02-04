Chocolate shortage at Valentine’s Day? No problem for Hagerstown shop

Brooke’s House Coffee and Chocolates in Hagerstown is ready to meet customer demand for Valentines Day despite market shortages for the product.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It’s the start of February, and that means that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, but this could be a challenging year to deliver chocolates to your loved ones.

Supply shortages and factory delays are making it difficult for retailers to stock product this season. The candy aisle at the average store is out-of-stock for many popular brands and deliveries of even non-seasonal items like Snickers and Reese’s are weeks, even months, behind schedule.

One Hagerstown retailer, Brooke’s Coffee and Chocolates in the South End Plaza, says it feels fortunate to have plenty of chocolate in their showcases.

“We are not worried about not having enough chocolate for our customers at Brooke’s House here,” saidMeredith Florez at Brooke’s House Coffee & Chocolates. “We have a variety of chocolates. Our chocolate-covered pretzels are our customers’ favorite.”

The chocolate shortage isn’t just for Valentine’s Day products, according to industry analysts. The makers of such staples as Oreo cookies say they are having trouble getting products to their plant and are also facing labor shortages and shipping delays.