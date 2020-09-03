Children’s home receives donation

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Cedar Ridge Children’s Home has received a donation of $5,000 to help further the ministry’s work.

Cedar Ridge Children’s Home is a residential facility, that is a part of Cedar Ridge Ministries.

The program is designed for at-risk boys, primarily between the ages of 12 and 17.

The money will primarily go toward caring for the children and upkeep of vehicles. It will also be used to help fund projects within resident-living quarters, such as new windows, flooring or new beds.

The funding will also go toward new technology.

While at Cedar Ridge, boys receive services such as therapy, medical care and specialized education.

The program also offers three residential homes that house eight boys and one staff member.

Tom Badley, residential director, said, “For most of these kids, I’m not going to say all of them, it’s the first time in their lives that they’ve had a caring, and I’m going to say, professional type of parenting applied to them.”

Some residents have returned to the campus to work for Cedar Ridge. Badley said a number of residents view Cedar ridge as their “home away from home.”

Those who return to work on campus are able to connect with current residents who have similar experiences, Badley said.

“In other words, they’re in a home environment that is safe, free from substance abuse issues, free from criminal activity, and free from neglect and abuse,” he said.

Cedar Ridge Children’s Home also has the opportunity to double the amount donated through the Make More Happen Award, through the Agent Giving website. If the story receives at least 500 shares to Facebook, the donation will be doubled to $10,000.