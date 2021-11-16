Children vaccinations for COVID-19 increase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — It’s been two weeks since the approval to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 to 11 years old, and since then, officials say nearly 60,000 young children have been vaccinated in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that children within this age group receive the Pfizer vaccine at a lower dose.

Clinics are available at school locations for children to be vaccinated. Officials say in the first three days of the clinic openings, nearly 3,000 children in the age group received the first dose of the vaccine. They say this is amid parents’ eagerness to vaccinate their children ahead of the winter season.

“As a parent of two young kids ages nine and seven, who both got their first shot, the relief and the joy and peace of mind that brings to me as their dad is off the charts,” said parent Adam Zimmerman.

For more information, visit washcohealth.org.